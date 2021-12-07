Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post sales of $242.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.66 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of AVO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,406 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.