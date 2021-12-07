Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $53.15 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $228,066.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $53.15 or 0.00104346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 264,414 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

