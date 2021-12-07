Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $15.25 million and $50,372.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $623.82 or 0.01224157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 24,451 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

