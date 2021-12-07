Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Critical Review

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -88.55% -38.59% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,015.76% N/A -47.27%

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 1.01 $1.94 million ($0.85) -1.14 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $5.42 million 13.88 -$40.38 million ($0.33) -1.91

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 570.45%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 692.90%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

