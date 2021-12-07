Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $75.00

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $79.95. Mimecast shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 148,702 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 90.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mimecast by 100.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 312.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mimecast by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after buying an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

