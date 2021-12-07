Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 648.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTLR. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

