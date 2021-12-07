Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,062,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.