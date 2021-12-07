Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

