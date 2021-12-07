Millennium Management LLC Sells 83,000 Shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITHXU. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

