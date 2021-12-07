Millennium Management LLC Sells 604,288 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

