Millennium Management LLC Sells 29,873 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

