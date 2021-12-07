Millennium Management LLC Sells 214,019 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $190.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.90 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

