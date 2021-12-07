Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 159,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

