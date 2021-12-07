Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 163,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GACQU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.