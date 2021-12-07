Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 166,786 Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Merida Merger Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,328,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

MCMJ stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

