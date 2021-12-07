Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

