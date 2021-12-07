Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 336 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

