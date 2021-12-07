Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 19,240 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 69,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

