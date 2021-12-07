Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $136,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

