Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Truist Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.87.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $208.31 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

