Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Raises Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 126.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.90. 34,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

