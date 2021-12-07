Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MAA opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average is $187.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

