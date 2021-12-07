Microsoft Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Microsoft stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,887,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,942,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

