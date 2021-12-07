M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Trading Up 2.6%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

