Mexus Gold US (MXSG) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mexus Gold US and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 798 3523 3799 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 67.19%. Given Mexus Gold US’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.59 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 13.97

Mexus Gold US’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexus Gold US competitors beat Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

