Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Reaches $369,857.03

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $369,857.03 and $87.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

