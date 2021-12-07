Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $327.68

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.68 and last traded at $327.68, with a volume of 1065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

