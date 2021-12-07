Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Meredith stock remained flat at $$59.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,363,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,848. Meredith has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 237,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Meredith during the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

