Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Graeme Melton Sells 981 Shares

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Graeme Melton sold 981 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$14,028.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,496.80.

Graeme Melton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Graeme Melton sold 194 shares of Melcor Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$2,754.80.

Shares of MRD stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.35. 6,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912. The firm has a market cap of C$473.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.92 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

