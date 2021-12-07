Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

