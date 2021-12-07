Matthew Farrell Sells 100,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 12,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,088. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

