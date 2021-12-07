Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.29. 41,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,027,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

