Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

