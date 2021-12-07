Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

