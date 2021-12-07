Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

