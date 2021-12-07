Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Argus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $85.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of -161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

