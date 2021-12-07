Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.23.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.