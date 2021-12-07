Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Purchases 22 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 697 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £153.34 ($203.34).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £152.67 ($202.45).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 707.50 ($9.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 734.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 736.99. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 609.78 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 857 ($11.36).

Several research firms have issued reports on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.48) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marshalls has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.38).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.