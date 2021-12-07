Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney Sells 58,295 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MMC opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

