Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

MQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

