Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

