Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 665,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

