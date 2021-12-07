MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$488,875.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12.

MAG stock opened at C$19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.36. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.36.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

