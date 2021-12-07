Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 227,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

