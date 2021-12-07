Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

