M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) Financial Comparison

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Calix alerts:

76.4% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Calix and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $541.24 million 7.76 $33.48 million $3.59 18.35 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Calix and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 5 0 2.50 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.18%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 36.05% 22.95% 16.14% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calix beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.