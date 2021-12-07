Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $42.36. 352,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lyft by 90.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after buying an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.