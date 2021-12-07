Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.54.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$10.44 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.