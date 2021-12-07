LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $306.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.