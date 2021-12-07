LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

NYSE:RE opened at $266.97 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

